How to Make Delicious Blueberry Muffins at Home
By: Prajvi Mathur
Blueberry muffins are easy to bake, even for beginners. They can be enjoyed as a yummy breakfast or tea time snacks. This recipe includes a sugary cinnamon crumb topping that makes the muffins even more delicious.
For this recipe, you will need all-purpose flour, white sugar, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, an egg, milk, and fresh blueberries. For the cinnamon topping, you will need white sugar, all-purpose flour, butter, and ground cinnamon.
Preheat oven to 400 F and grease muffin cups. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 3/4 cup white sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
In a separate bowl, add 1/3 cup vegetable oil, 1 large egg and 1/3 cup milk. Stir until combined. Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture and mix until combined well. Fold in 1 cup of fresh blueberries into the batter.
To make the crumb topping, combine 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup butter, and 1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon. Spoon the batter into muffin cups and sprinkle the crumb topping over it.
Bake the muffins for about 20-25 minutes. Let it cool then serve. You can also top it with a choice of frosting like chocolate or blueberry and drizzle some chocolate or rainbow sprinkles over it.
Store the muffins in an airtight container. You can place them with a paper towel and put the muffins over it to keep the moisture away. Store at room temperature and the muffins should stay good for up to four days.
