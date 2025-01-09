How to Make Delicious Blueberry Muffins at Home

By: Prajvi Mathur

Blueberry muffins

Blueberry muffins are easy to bake, even for beginners. They can be enjoyed as a yummy breakfast or tea time snacks. This recipe includes a sugary cinnamon crumb topping that makes the muffins even more delicious.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need all-purpose flour, white sugar, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, an egg, milk, and fresh blueberries. For the cinnamon topping, you will need white sugar, all-purpose flour, butter, and ground cinnamon.

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 F and grease muffin cups. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 3/4 cup white sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 2

In a separate bowl, add 1/3 cup vegetable oil, 1 large egg and 1/3 cup milk. Stir until combined. Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture and mix until combined well. Fold in 1 cup of fresh blueberries into the batter.

Step 3

To make the crumb topping, combine 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup butter, and 1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon. Spoon the batter into muffin cups and sprinkle the crumb topping over it.

Step 4

Bake the muffins for about 20-25 minutes. Let it cool then serve. You can also top it with a choice of frosting like chocolate or blueberry and drizzle some chocolate or rainbow sprinkles over it.

How to Store

Store the muffins in an airtight container. You can place them with a paper towel and put the muffins over it to keep the moisture away. Store at room temperature and the muffins should stay good for up to four days.