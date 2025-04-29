How to Make Classic Spanish Churros in Just 4 Steps

Making classic Spanish churros is simple and can be done in just four steps. Here’s a quick guide.
1 cup water, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (plus more for frying), 1 cup all-purpose flour, Cinnamon sugar (for coating).
Step 1: Prepare the Dough In a saucepan, combine water, sugar, salt, and 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, remove from heat and stir in the flour until the mixture forms a smooth dough.
Allow the dough to cool slightly, then transfer it to a piping bag fitted with a star-shaped nozzle. Heat oil in a deep pan or fryer to 350°F (175°C). Pipe strips of dough directly into the hot oil, cutting them to your desired length.
Fry the churros in batches until they are golden brown, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and drain on paper towels.
While still warm, roll the churros in cinnamon sugar to coat. Serve immediately with a side of chocolate sauce for dipping. Enjoy your delicious homemade churros!