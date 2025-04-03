How To Make A Super-Easy High-Protein Peanut Salad

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 03, 2025, 09:57 PM

Ingredients:

Chickpeas, peanuts, Greek yogurt, cucumber, carrot, soy sauce, peanuts, ginger, pomegranate, salt and pepper.

Step 1

Begin by soaking a bowl full of chickpeas in water. After soaking, boil the chickpeas until they are tender.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine chickpeas and peanuts.

Step 3

Chop cucumber, carrot, ginger, and pomegranate. Mix them with chickpeas and peanuts, then set the mixture aside.

Step 4

In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, soy sauce, and ginger. Pour the dressing over the peanut mixture and mix it well.

Step 4

Season with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.

Note

You can also add cooked chicken, tofu, and protein-rich nut butters to the dressing.