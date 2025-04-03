How To Make A Super-Easy High-Protein Peanut Salad

Chickpeas, peanuts, Greek yogurt, cucumber, carrot, soy sauce, peanuts, ginger, pomegranate, salt and pepper.
Begin by soaking a bowl full of chickpeas in water. After soaking, boil the chickpeas until they are tender.
In a large bowl, combine chickpeas and peanuts.
Chop cucumber, carrot, ginger, and pomegranate. Mix them with chickpeas and peanuts, then set the mixture aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, soy sauce, and ginger. Pour the dressing over the peanut mixture and mix it well.
Season with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.
You can also add cooked chicken, tofu, and protein-rich nut butters to the dressing.
