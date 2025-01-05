Healthy and Delicious Cabbage Soup Recipe for Winter

In a large pot, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat.
Add 1/2 chopped onion and 2 chopped cloves garlic. Cook for about 5 minutes until transparent.
Add about 2 litres of water, 4 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Bring it to a boil then add coarsely chopped 1/2 head cabbage. Let it simmer for about 10 min.
Stir in 1 can diced tomatoes. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for 15-30 minutes. Stir often.
Pour it into bowls and serve hot!
