Guilt-Free Whole Wheat Pancakes Recipe

In a large bowl, combine 1 cup whole wheat flour, 2/3 cup all-purpose flour and 1/3 cup wheat germ or oats.
Add 1 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Whisk the ingredients together.
Add 5 and 1/3 tablespoons unsalted butter to the mixture and blend well.
Make a well in the centre of the mixture and pour 2 and 1/2 cups buttermilk.
Beat 2 eggs and add it to the mixture. Mix well until fully incorporated.
Grease a pan with butter and out it over medium heat. Pour some batter into the pan to form about 4-inch pancake.
Cook from both sides until golden brown and serve it with your favourite toppings.
