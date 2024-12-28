5 Easy Steps to Make Gooseberry Pickles at Home

Gooseberry Pickles Recipe

Prepare Gooseberries

Wash and clean the gooseberries, ensuring no water remains.

Grind

Cut the gooseberries and grind them with turmeric and salt. Mix well and store in an airtight container for 24 hours.

Prepare Tempering

Fry mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, green and red chillies and Asafoetida in hot oil until aromatic. Cool and grind the mixture.

Mix Gooseberries

Add the fried mixture to the gooseberries, pour in the remaining oil and mix thoroughly.

Add Spice

If desired, add red chilli powder to increase the spice level.