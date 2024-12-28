5 Easy Steps to Make Gooseberry Pickles at Home
Gooseberry Pickles Recipe
Wash and clean the gooseberries, ensuring no water remains.
Cut the gooseberries and grind them with turmeric and salt. Mix well and store in an airtight container for 24 hours.
Fry mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, green and red chillies and Asafoetida in hot oil until aromatic. Cool and grind the mixture.
Add the fried mixture to the gooseberries, pour in the remaining oil and mix thoroughly.
If desired, add red chilli powder to increase the spice level.
