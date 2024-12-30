Cream Of Broccoli Soup Recipe for Winters

Step 1

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a pot over medium heat.

Step 2

Saute 1 chopped onion and 1 chopped celery stalk until tender.

Step 3

Add 3 cups chicken broth and 8 cups broccoli florets. Cover and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Transfer the soup to a blender and blend it until smooth. Pour the soup into another pot.

Step 5

Heat a saucepan over medium to low heat and melt 3 tablespoons of butter.

Step 6

Stir in 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour and 2 cups milk. Stir until it boils and add to soup.

Step 7

Season the soup with ground black pepper and serve!