Beetroot Dosa in 5 Minutes: Quick, Healthy & Tasty Recipe

Apr 28, 2025, 11:14 AM
Introduction

Here's a quick and easy recipe for Beetroot Dosa that you can whip up in just 5 minutes! This colorful and nutritious dish is perfect for breakfast or a snack.

Ingredients

1 cup rice flour, 1/2 cup grated beetroot (fresh), 1/4 cup water (adjust as needed), 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds (optional), Salt to taste, Oil or ghee for cooking.

Instructions

Prepare the Batter: In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, grated beetroot, cumin seeds (if using), and salt. Gradually add water and mix until you achieve a smooth, pourable batter. The consistency should be similar to pancake batter. Adjust the water as needed.

Heat the Pan

Heat a non-stick skillet or tawa over medium heat. Lightly grease it with oil or ghee.

Cook the Dosa

Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the hot skillet and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a little oil around the edges and on top of the dosa. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown.

Flip and Cook

Carefully flip the dosa and cook for another minute until the other side is cooked through. Remove from the skillet and keep warm. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

Serve

Serve the beetroot dosa hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or any dip of your choice.

