A Step-by-Step Guide to Baking the Perfect Vanilla Cake at Home

Ingredients

2 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour, or more as needed, 1 cup white sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, 2 pinches salt, 3 eggs, ¾ cup milk, and ¾ cup vegetable oil.

Instructions

1) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch cake tin with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

2) Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, milk, and vegetable oil; mix by hand or beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add more flour if the batter is too runny. Pour into the prepared pan.

3) Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert the cake carefully onto a cooling rack. Let cool completely.

