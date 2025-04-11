7 Low-Calorie Salads Ready in 10 Minutes

Here are 7 low-calorie salads that you can whip up in 10 minutes or less. These recipes are quick, healthy, and perfect for a light meal or snack.
Ingredients: 1 cucumber (sliced), 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved), 1/4 red onion (thinly sliced), 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice, Salt and pepper to taste Instructions: Toss all ingredients in a bowl and serve immediately.
Ingredients: 2 cups fresh spinach, 1/2 cup sliced strawberries, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1 tsp honey, 1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese (optional), 1 tbsp sliced almonds Instructions: Combine spinach and strawberries. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and honey. Top with feta and almonds.
Ingredients: 1 zucchini (spiralized or thinly sliced into ribbons), 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese, Salt and pepper to taste. Instructions: Toss zucchini ribbons with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan, salt, and pepper.
Ingredients: 2 cups arugula, 1/2 avocado (sliced), 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp lime juice, Salt and pepper to taste Instructions: Combine arugula and avocado. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice. Sprinkle with seeds and season with salt and pepper.
Ingredients: 1 cucumber (chopped), 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved), 1/4 red onion (sliced), 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp red wine vinegar Instructions: Toss all ingredients together and serve.
Ingredients: 1 large carrot (shredded), 1 apple (thinly sliced), 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp honey, 1 tbsp chopped walnuts Instructions: Combine the carrot and apple. Drizzle with lemon juice and honey. Top with walnuts.
Ingredients: 2 cups chopped kale, 1/2 cup canned chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, Salt and pepper to taste. Instructions: Massage kale with olive oil to soften. Add chickpeas, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper. Toss well.