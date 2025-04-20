6 Weird Food Combos That Actually Taste Amazing

Moohita Kaur Garg
Apr 20, 2025, 11:21 PM
Pizza + Honey

A spicy or plain slice drizzled with honey (especially hot honey) is a total game-changer. The sweet cuts through the salty, cheesy goodness in the best way.

French Fries + Nutella

Crispy fries dipped in hazelnut-chocolate spread = salty-sweet-silky perfection. Kinda like fries and a milkshake… with a cocoa twist.

Eggs + Jam

Scrambled eggs or omelets with a dollop of strawberry or raspberry jam might sound wild, but the sweet-savoury balance is shockingly good. You can also add goat cheese or cream cheese folded in for extra magic.

Banana + Hot Sauce

Add a few drops of hot sauce to banana slices or mash and eat with toast. This weirdly tropical combination tastes surprisingly yum.

Pasta + Ketchup

Okay, not that weird. But, if you haven't try adding Ketchup to your pasta. The sweetness of ketchup pairs with pasta in a quirky, comfort-food way.

Butter + Coffee a.k.a. Bulletproof Coffee

Once a weird paleo trend, now a legit breakfast staple. Blending unsalted butter (or ghee) into coffee gives it a frothy, creamy texture—and keeps you full. You can even add cinnamon for a flavour boost.

Garlic Bread + Vanilla Ice Cream

Savory garlic, buttery carbs, and sweet, cold vanilla. Don’t knock it till you try it—it's the new thing after fries and ice cream.

