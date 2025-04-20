A spicy or plain slice drizzled with honey (especially hot honey) is a total game-changer. The sweet cuts through the salty, cheesy goodness in the best way.
Crispy fries dipped in hazelnut-chocolate spread = salty-sweet-silky perfection. Kinda like fries and a milkshake… with a cocoa twist.
Scrambled eggs or omelets with a dollop of strawberry or raspberry jam might sound wild, but the sweet-savoury balance is shockingly good. You can also add goat cheese or cream cheese folded in for extra magic.
Add a few drops of hot sauce to banana slices or mash and eat with toast. This weirdly tropical combination tastes surprisingly yum.
Okay, not that weird. But, if you haven't try adding Ketchup to your pasta. The sweetness of ketchup pairs with pasta in a quirky, comfort-food way.
Once a weird paleo trend, now a legit breakfast staple. Blending unsalted butter (or ghee) into coffee gives it a frothy, creamy texture—and keeps you full. You can even add cinnamon for a flavour boost.
Savory garlic, buttery carbs, and sweet, cold vanilla. Don’t knock it till you try it—it's the new thing after fries and ice cream.