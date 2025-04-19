6 Surprisingly Delicious Recipes You Can Make with Cottage Cheese

A staple in Indian kitchens, cottage cheese is finally having its moment on social media. Cottage cheese is packed with protein, mild in flavour, and is surprisingly versatile. Here are some recipes you can make to be part of the trend.
Just blend cottage cheese with eggs (or mashed bananas), oats, and a splash of vanilla to make protein pancakes that are fluffy, golden, and packed with protein. You can also add honey or blueberries for a naturally sweet taste.
For pasta lovers or health conscious mothers looking for a delicious, no junk recipe for their kids, this one is a godsend. Toss blended cottage cheese with garlic, a splash of milk, roasted veggies and grated Parmesan for a healthier, creamy Alfredo that won't leave you feeling guilty.
Blend cottage cheese until smooth, then top with fruit, granola, honey, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. For a dessert-for-breakfast vibe, you can try cocoa + almond butter.
Whip cottage cheese to make it creamy and spread on whole grain bread. Top with avocado or any of your favourite fruits, top with honey. For a savoury toast you can add veggies, eggs or smoked salmon and herbs.
This one is a TikTok favourite, To make this, blend cottage cheese with honey, frozen fruit, or cocoa powder and freeze until scoopable. You can make it in a variety of flavours like strawberry cheesecake, chocolate peanut butter, mango etc.
Mix whipped cottage cheese with a bit of cream cheese, honey, and vanilla, then pipe into jars or cups with crushed crackers and berries.