6 Simple Steps to Make No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake

Line an eight-inch springform pan with butter paper to ensure the cheesecake doesn’t stick. Crush Oreo cookies into fine crumbs using a food processor. Mix the crumbs with melted butter until well combined, creating a moist, crumbly texture.
Transfer the cookie mixture to the lined pan. Use your fingers or the back of a spoon to press it firmly into an even layer at the bottom. Place the pan in the refrigerator to let the base set while you prepare the filling.
Combine cream cheese, Nutella and icing sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat the ingredients together until you achieve a smooth, creamy consistency. Add cooled gelatin to the mixture and beat for another minute to incorporate it fully.
In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream until stiff peaks form. This ensures the cream holds its shape and gives the cheesecake a light and airy texture. Fold the whipped cream gently into the Nutella mixture until it’s fully combined.
Pour the creamy filling over the prepared base, spreading it evenly with a spatula. Place the pan back in the refrigerator and allow the cheesecake to chill for one to two hours until it is firm and set.
Once it’s firm, cover it with melted dark chocolate or a layer of Nutella. Add your preferred toppings, such as crushed nuts, or even whipped cream. Serve and savour your Nutella cheesecake without baking.
