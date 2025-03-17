6 Quick Steps To Make Protein-Packed Healthy Poha-Uttapam

½ cup poha (flattened rice), ½ cup rava (semolina), ½ cup water, ½ cup curd (yogurt), ½ tsp salt.
½ onion, 5 beans, ½ carrot, ½ capsicum, 2 tbsp coriander, all finely chopped, ¼ tsp salt, chili flakes (for sprinkling), and oil (for roasting).
In a large bowl, soak ½ cup of poha in enough water for about 5 minutes. Drain the water and blend the soaked poha into a smooth paste.
Transfer the poha paste to a large bowl. Add ½ cup rava, ½ cup water, ½ cup curd, and ½ tsp salt to the bowl. Mix well to ensure everything is well combined.
Allow the batter to rest for 20 minutes. This helps the rava to soak well.
In a separate bowl, combine the finely chopped onion, beans, carrot, capsicum, coriander, and ¼ tsp salt. Mix well to ensure the toppings are evenly seasoned.
Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of poha batter to form a small Uttapam. Top each uttapam with a tablespoon of the prepared vegetable mixture and press gently. Sprinkle chili flakes and pour 1 tsp of oil around the uttapam. Cover and cook for about a minute or until the base is cooked well. Flip and cook the other side until golden.
Enjoy the poha-uttapam hot with tomato sauce or coconut chutney.
