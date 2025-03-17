6 Quick Steps To Make Protein-Packed Healthy Poha-Uttapam

Cook the Uttapam

Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of poha batter to form a small Uttapam. Top each uttapam with a tablespoon of the prepared vegetable mixture and press gently. Sprinkle chili flakes and pour 1 tsp of oil around the uttapam. Cover and cook for about a minute or until the base is cooked well. Flip and cook the other side until golden.