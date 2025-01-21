6 Easy Steps to Prepare Palak Paneer at Home

Palak Paneer is a beloved vegetarian dish from North India, combining soft paneer cubes (cottage cheese) with a creamy spinach-based curry. Known for its rich flavours and vibrant green hue, this wholesome dish pairs perfectly with roti, naan, or rice. Take a look at this easy recipe:
Boil spinach leaves in a pressure cooker or a pot. Once tender, blend them into a smooth puree and set it aside. This gives the dish its signature vibrant green colour after that heat the oil in a pan and fry the paneer cubes until they turn golden brown. Frying enhances their texture and prevents them from breaking in the curry.
In the same pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Toss in a bay leaf for aroma. This step brings out the deep, earthy flavours of the spices.
Add ginger, garlic, and onion paste to the pan. Cook until the mixture turns pinkish-brown. This forms the flavorful foundation of the dish.
Stir in salt, garam masala, coriander powder, and red chilli powder. Add tomato puree and sauté until the oil separates. The tomato puree adds tanginess and balances the richness of the spinach.
Mix the spinach puree into the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the fried paneer cubes and coat them well in the gravy. Finish with a swirl of cream for a luscious texture and serve hot with roti, naan, or rice.
{{ primary_category.name }}