6 Delicious Smoothie Recipes For a Healthy Morning
By: Prajvi Mathur
It is difficult to follow a healthy routine in our fast-paced lives, with many of us forgetting to have breakfast in the morning before rushing to work or school. Here are some power-packed smoothies which you can have in the morning to kick-start your day.
If you follow a vegan diet, make this delicious smoothie easily. Add soy milk, banana, strawberry and oats and blend them together. Have this yummy and healthy smoothie at any time of the day for an energy boost.
Make this healthy and delicious smoothie by blending milk, yoghurt, banana, peanut butter and spinach. You can also toss in some ice cubes if you feel the consistency is too thick. This smoothie can also be consumed post-workout.
If you love peanut butter, this smoothie is perfect for you. This smoothie does not need too many ingredients and has a simple recipe. To make the smoothie, blend banana, peanut butter, milk and honey.
This mango smoothie is rich in protein and is simple to make at home. It also helps maintain energy levels throughout the day. Blend mango, yoghurt, almond milk, protein powder, ice and honey to prepare the concoction.
Make this healthy smoothie by blending almond milk, raspberries, blueberries, spinach, chia seeds, flaxseed meal, and protein powder. This smoothie is not only rich in protein but also provides you with antioxidants.
This antioxidant-rich smoothie is ideal to boost your energy levels in the morning. You can make this healthy and delicious smoothie by blending matcha green tea powder, mango, banana, coconut and protein powder.
