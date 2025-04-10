6 best ways to consume Basil seeds for better health

Basil seeds, also known as sabja seeds or tukmaria, are packed with nutrients and offer various health benefits. Here are six effective ways to consume basil seeds for better health.
Soak 1-2 tablespoons of basil seeds in water for about 30 minutes until they swell and become gelatinous. Add them to a glass of water, lemonade, or coconut water for a refreshing drink.
Incorporate soaked basil seeds into your smoothies. Blend them with fruits like bananas, mangoes, or berries along with yogurt or milk for a nutritious and filling breakfast or snack.
Use basil seeds to make healthy puddings. Mix soaked basil seeds with almond milk or coconut milk, sweeten with honey or maple syrup, and add flavors like vanilla or cocoa powder. Let it sit in the fridge for a few hours to thicken.
Add soaked basil seeds to salads for an extra crunch and nutritional boost. They can enhance the texture and provide additional fiber, making your salad more filling.
Incorporate basil seeds into baked goods like muffins, bread, or energy bars. They can add a unique texture and increase the nutritional value of your recipes.
Add soaked basil seeds to soups or curries as a thickening agent. They can enhance the dish's nutritional profile and provide a unique texture.
