5 Winter Smoothies and Juices For a Healthy Kick

Here are some delicious and healthy smoothies and juices you should try during winter:
Blend together some walnuts, warm water, ripe banana and vanilla extract to make this delicious smoothie. It is rich in vitamin B6 and keeps you energised during winter.
This immune-boosting juice can be made by blending green apples, carrots, kale and celery. It is rich in vitamin C and perfect to have during winter.
This yummy smoothie can be made by blending strawberry and beetroot together with yoghurt. You can also add bananas and honey to make it even more delicious and healthy.
This detox smoothie can be easily made by blending together orange, ginger and turmeric with water or milk. This smoothie has anti-inflammatory properties and keeps you healthy.
Make this delicious juice by blending beetroot, cucumber, celery, red apple, carrots and some fresh ginger. It is loaded with cautious nutrients and helps in flushing out toxins.
