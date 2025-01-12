5 Simple Steps To Make Nuts Barfi at Home

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat some ghee on low flame to prepare the base.
Add cashew powder, sesame paste and chopped nuts. Cook until the moisture evaporates, ensuring the mixture doesn’t brown.
Stir in strawberry-flavoured syrup and cook until the mixture becomes semi-dry and well combined.
Transfer the mixture to barfi trays and spread it evenly to set the base for the barfi.
Sprinkle pistachios on top, press them gently into the mixture, and let it set for three to four hours.
Cut the barfi into bite-sized squares, plate them neatly, and garnish with more pistachios before serving.
{{ primary_category.name }}