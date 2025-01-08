5 Simple Steps to Make Cupcakes Without an Oven

In a bowl, whisk together milk, oil, vinegar, vanilla extract, and sugar until the sugar dissolves completely. This forms the base of your cupcake batter and ensures all the wet ingredients are well incorporated.
Sift together maida, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a separate bowl. This step eliminates lumps and ensures that the dry ingredients are evenly distributed, which helps in creating a smooth batter.
Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet mixture, folding gently to avoid air pockets. Continue mixing until the batter is smooth and free from lumps, signalling that it’s ready for baking.
Grease five bowls with oil and dust with maida. Pour the batter evenly into each bowl. Remove the whistle and gasket from a pressure cooker, add sand or salt to the bottom, and heat the cooker on a medium flame for 10 minutes.
Place a plate inside the pre-heated pressure cooker and arrange the bowls of batter on top. Close the lid without the whistle and cook the cupcakes for 30 minutes, checking for doneness with a toothpick.
Beat room-temperature butter with powdered sugar and vanilla essence until fluffy. Once the cupcakes have cooled, apply the frosting in any desired design. Let the frosting set before serving your homemade cupcakes.
