5 Simple Steps to Make Chicken Egg Paratha Roll

Marinate the chicken with spices. Heat oil in a pan, add the marinated chicken and cook until it turns tender and flavourful.
Whisk eggs in a bowl with salt and chopped coriander leaves. Heat oil in a pan, pour the mixture and cook a soft omelette.
Roll out a dough ball into a circle. Add ghee, salt and pepper, fold into a triangle and roll it out again. Cook it in a hot pan with oil.
Spread mayonnaise and tomato ketchup over the cooked paratha. Place the omelette on top and layer it with the chicken filling.
Roll the paratha tightly, securing the filling, and serve the wrap hot.
