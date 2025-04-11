5 Quick Lentil Recipes for Protein Intake

Introduction

Here are six quick and delicious lentil recipes that are packed with protein.

1. Lentil Salad

Ingredients: 1 cup cooked lentils, 1 cup cherry tomatoes, 1 cucumber, 1/4 red onion, Olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine cooked lentils, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper. Toss gently and serve chilled or at room temperature.

2. Lentil Soup

Ingredients: 1 cup lentils (green or brown), 1 onion, 2 carrots, 2 celery stalks, 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp cumin, Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

In a pot, sauté onion, carrots, and celery until softened. Add lentils, vegetable broth, cumin, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes until lentils are tender. Blend if desired for a smoother texture, and serve hot.

3. Lentil Tacos

Ingredients: 1 cup cooked lentils, 1 tsp taco seasoning, Taco shells Toppings: avocado, salsa, lettuce, cheese.

Instructions

In a skillet, heat cooked lentils and stir in taco seasoning. Warm taco shells according to package instructions. Fill each shell with lentils and top with your favorite toppings.

4. Lentil Stir-Fry

Ingredients: 1 cup cooked lentils, 2 cups mixed vegetables (bell peppers, broccoli, carrots), 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil.

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat sesame oil over medium heat. Add mixed vegetables and stir-fry until tender. Stir in cooked lentils and soy sauce, cooking for an additional 2-3 minutes. Serve over rice or quinoa if desired.

5. Lentil Curry

Ingredients: 1 cup cooked lentils, 1 can of coconut milk, 1 tbsp curry powder, 1 cup spinach, Salt to taste.

Instructions

In a saucepan, combine cooked lentils, coconut milk, and curry powder. Simmer for 5-10 minutes, then stir in spinach until wilted. Season with salt and serve with rice or naan.

