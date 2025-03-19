5 Quick And Tasty Beetroot Snack Ideas For Tea Lovers

Ingredients: (2 medium-sized) Beetroot, (3 medium-sized) Potatoes. Spices: turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, coriander powder, chaat masala, and salt, ½ cup rava(semolina) for coating and Oil for frying
Boil and mash the beetroot and potatoes. Mix in the spices and form into patties. Coat each patty in rava. Pan-fry in oil until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney.
Ingredients: 2 medium beetroots, boiled and grated 100 grams cheese, grated 1 cup breadcrumbs, 1 teaspoon mixed herbs, Salt/pepper to taste and Oil for frying.
Combine grated beetroot, cheese, herbs, salt, and pepper. Form into small balls and roll in breadcrumbs. Deep fry until golden brown. Serve with a spicy dip.
Ingredients: 2 Beetroots, Olive oil, Salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Toss beetroot slices in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes until crispy. Let cool and serve as a crunchy snack.
Ingredients: 2 bread, tbsp Olive oil / melted butter, chopped Garlic, season Pepper,Cooked beetroot (peeled), Sliced handful Young beetroot leaves, Red wine/ vinegar, A squeeze of Lemon juice, Olive oil150 gram, Sauteed mushrooms, Apple, Basil leaves, Olive oil100 gram, Cheese, Avocado Slices (optional).
Brush the bread with oil mixed with garlic. Sprinkle with pepper. Place under a grill to color. Set beetroot slices aside. Toss beetroot leaves in a pan with wine, lemon juice and oil. Allow it to wilt over a moderate flame. Toss apple and basil in hot oil. Season. Saute the mushrooms in some butter. Arrange all ingredients on the bread in any order. Serve immediately with a sprinkling of olive oil over the top.
Ingredients: 1 cup cooked beetroot, pureed 1 cup yogurt, 1 clove garlic, minced Salt and pepper to taste Fresh herbs (like dill or mint) for garnish.
Mix beetroot puree with yogurt and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with crackers or bread.
{{ primary_category.name }}