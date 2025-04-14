5 Guilt-Free Ice Creams You Can Make at Home

Craving ice cream but want to keep it healthy? Here are 5 guilt-free ice cream recipes you can easily make at home. These recipes are packed with wholesome ingredients, low in added sugar, and perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without the guilt.
Ingredients: 3 ripe bananas (frozen), 1-2 tbsp almond milk (optional), Optional toppings: dark chocolate chips, nuts.
Slice the bananas and freeze them for at least 4 hours. Blend frozen bananas in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add a splash of almond milk if needed for creaminess. Serve immediately for a soft-serve texture or freeze for a firmer consistency.
Ingredients: 2 ripe avocados, 1 (13.5 oz) can full-fat coconut milk, 3-4 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Blend all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Pour into a freezer-safe container and freeze for 4-6 hours. Let it sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes before scooping.
Ingredients: 2 cups plain Greek yogurt, 1 cup mixed frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), 2-3 tbsp honey or maple syrup.
Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a loaf pan or freezer-safe container. Freeze for 3-4 hours, stirring every hour to prevent ice crystals.
Ingredients: 1 can (13.5 oz) full-fat coconut milk, 2 tbsp matcha powder, 3-4 tbsp maple syrup or honey, 1 tsp vanilla extract.
Whisk matcha powder with a small amount of coconut milk to form a paste. Combine with the rest of the ingredients and blend until smooth. Freeze for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally for a creamy texture.
Ingredients: 1 can (13.5 oz) full-fat coconut milk, 1/4 cup natural peanut butter (unsweetened), 2-3 tbsp maple syrup or honey, 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (dairy-free if needed).
Blend coconut milk, peanut butter, and sweetener until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Freeze for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally for a creamy texture.