5 Cucumber-Based Snacks for Hot Summer Days

Cucumbers are refreshing, hydrating, and perfect for hot summer days.
Slice cucumbers lengthwise into thin strips using a mandoline or vegetable peeler. Spread a thin layer of cream cheese or hummus on each strip. Add fillings like avocado, shredded carrots, smoked salmon, or crab sticks. Roll them up and secure with a toothpick. Serve chilled.
Blend cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, olive oil, and a splash of vinegar until smooth. Chill in the fridge for at least an hour. Serve cold, garnished with diced cucumbers, croutons, or fresh herbs like basil or cilantro.
Dice cucumbers and seedless watermelon into bite-sized pieces. Toss with crumbled feta cheese, fresh mint, and a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic glaze. Add a pinch of salt and black pepper for extra flavor.
Grate cucumbers and squeeze out excess water. Mix with Greek yogurt, minced garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh dill. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with pita chips, veggie sticks, or as a dip for grilled meats.
Blend cucumbers with a splash of lime juice, honey, and fresh mint. Pour the mixture into ice pop molds and freeze until solid. For a creamy version, add coconut water or yogurt to the blend.
