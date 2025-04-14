10-Minute Roti Pizza Is Every Kid’s Favorite

10-Minute Roti Pizza is a quick and easy recipe that kids love! It’s a fun twist on traditional pizza, using roti (Indian flatbread) as the base. Here’s how to make it.
2-3 rotis (store-bought or homemade), 1 cup pizza sauce (store-bought or homemade), 1-2 cups shredded cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, or a blend), Toppings of your choice (pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, etc.), Oregano, Olive oil or butter (for cooking)
Prepare the Base: Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. If desired, add a little olive oil or butter to the pan.
Place a roti in the skillet and cook for about 1 minute until it’s slightly golden.
Spread a generous amount of pizza sauce over the roti.
Sprinkle a layer of shredded cheese on top of the sauce.
Add your favorite toppings. Get creative! You can use vegetables, meats, or even fruits like pineapple.
Sprinkle some oregano or Italian seasoning on top for extra flavor.
Cover the skillet with a lid and cook for about 3-5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Keep an eye on it to prevent burning.
Once done, carefully remove the roti pizza from the skillet. Let it cool for a minute, then slice it into wedges.