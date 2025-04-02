Why AI can never recreate the magic of Studio Ghibli movies

We take a look at 7 movies that prove AI can never recreate the magic of Studio Ghibli.

Achu Krishnan
Apr 02, 2025, 07:36 PM
Photo Credit : WION Web Team

Porco Rosso (1992)

The movie follows an ex-WWI pilot-turned-bounty hunter as he takes on sky pirates over the Adriatic Sea.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

The devastating story of two orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-WWII Japan.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA

The Wind Rises (2013)

The movie brings to life the dreams and dilemmas of Jiro Horikoshi, the real-life designer of Japan’s WWII fighter planes, in a stunningly animated biopic.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

A charming coming-of-age story about a young witch finding her independence in a big city.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

With a walking castle, a fire demon, and a cursed hatmaker, the movie is a magical journey through love, war, and self-discovery.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA

Princess Mononoke (1997)

The movie explores humanity’s uneasy relationship with nature through the eyes of a cursed young warrior.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA

Spirited Away (2001)

Ten-year-old Chihiro must outwit a witch and save her parents from a dangerous fate.

Photo Credit : X/GhibliUSA