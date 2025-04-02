Why AI can never recreate the magic of Studio Ghibli movies
We take a look at 7 movies that prove AI can never recreate the magic of Studio Ghibli.
The movie follows an ex-WWI pilot-turned-bounty hunter as he takes on sky pirates over the Adriatic Sea.
The devastating story of two orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-WWII Japan.
The movie brings to life the dreams and dilemmas of Jiro Horikoshi, the real-life designer of Japan’s WWII fighter planes, in a stunningly animated biopic.
A charming coming-of-age story about a young witch finding her independence in a big city.
With a walking castle, a fire demon, and a cursed hatmaker, the movie is a magical journey through love, war, and self-discovery.
The movie explores humanity’s uneasy relationship with nature through the eyes of a cursed young warrior.
Ten-year-old Chihiro must outwit a witch and save her parents from a dangerous fate.
