What To Watch In Theatres This Week

Kingston

In the coastal town of Thoothukudi, the sea is cursed. Fishermen who enter the water never return the same. Some disappear, others meet violent ends, and a few take their own lives under mysterious circumstances. Strange fires and disasters plague the village, but no one knows why. Or, no one dares to find out until one man does. Starring GV Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, and Sabumon Abdusamad, Kingston is India's first-ever sea-based fantasy-horror adventure.