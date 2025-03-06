What To Watch In Theatres This Week
By: Zeba Khan
By: Zeba Khan
The latest film from visionary director Bong Joon-ho is finally here. Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey, an "expendable" crew member sent on a perilous mission to colonise an ice planet. The twist? Every time Mickey dies, he's regenerated with most of his memories intact. But when one version refuses to disappear, things spiral into chaos. The film also features Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, and Michael Monroe.
When twin brothers Bill and Hal stumble upon their father's old monkey toy in the attic, they have no idea it will change their lives forever. What starts as an eerie discovery quickly turns into a nightmare, as a series of gruesome deaths follow in its wake. Directed by Osgood Perkins, the film adapts Stephen King's chilling 1980 short story.
In the coastal town of Thoothukudi, the sea is cursed. Fishermen who enter the water never return the same. Some disappear, others meet violent ends, and a few take their own lives under mysterious circumstances. Strange fires and disasters plague the village, but no one knows why. Or, no one dares to find out until one man does. Starring GV Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, and Sabumon Abdusamad, Kingston is India's first-ever sea-based fantasy-horror adventure.
Few love stories feel as delicate and heartbreaking as Lootera. Inspired by O. Henry's The Last Leaf, this film weaves a tale of love, betrayal, and longing between an archaeologist (Ranveer Singh) and a landlord's daughter (Sonakshi Sinha). With its stunning visuals, Amit Trivedi's soul-stirring music, and Vikramaditya Motwane's sensitive direction, Lootera stays with you long after it ends.
The story of four brothers steering through life in the backwaters of Kerala is as heartwarming as it is powerful. With unforgettable performances from Fahadh Faasil, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, and Anna Ben, and a story that challenges ideas of masculinity and family, it's a film that only gets better with time.
What starts as a sweet love story takes an unexpected turn in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, this film follows two strangers brought together by an arranged marriage, only for fate to throw them a curveball.
Success doesn't come easy, and Fashion lays it all bare. Priyanka Chopra plays a small-town girl who rises to the top of the fashion world only to realise that you must pay to be famous. Madhur Bhandarkar's gaze shines with standout performances by Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.
An abduction turns into a journey of self-discovery in Highway. In her sophomore feature, Alia Bhatt delivers one of her most moving performances as Veera, a woman who finds freedom in the most unlikely place—far from the world she is aware of. Imtiaz Ali's storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and A.R. Rahman's soulful music add to the magic of the film.
Queen is a film that celebrates resilience, making you laugh, cry, and cheer as Rani (Kangana Ranaut) finds her strength in the most unexpected way. Going from heartbreak to self-love. Queen is a celebration of independence and joy, a reminder that sometimes, the best thing you can do is take a chance on yourself.
{{ primary_category.name }}