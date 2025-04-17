What Is Iodine Test? How To Check Purity of Paneer With Viral Test

Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri's restaurant!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's restaurant, Torii, is facing backlash after a viral video claim that the paneer served there is fake due to a failed iodine test

Photo Credit : Instagram

Viral Iodine Test

The iodine tincture test, which detects the presence of starch, was conducted by influencer Sarthak Sachdeva at several celebrity-owned restaurants, but only Torii allegedly failed the test

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Sarthak Sachdeva

Did Paneer Turn Black?

Sarthak's video, showing the paneer at Torii turning dark, quickly went viral, sparking a debate among netizens about the authenticity of the paneer served there

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Sarthak Sachdeva

What Is The Iodine Tincture Test?

The test involves applying iodine to paneer; if it changes color, it suggests the presence of starch, which should not be in real paneer made from milk

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Sarthak Sachdeva

How Does The Iodine Test Work?

To perform the test, take a piece of paneer and wash it properly. Using a dropper, place a few drops of iodine on it. If it turns blue or dark, it indicates the presence of starch in the paneer.