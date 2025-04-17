What Is Iodine Test? How To Check Purity of Paneer With Viral Test

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's restaurant, Torii, is facing backlash after a viral video claim that the paneer served there is fake due to a failed iodine test
The iodine tincture test, which detects the presence of starch, was conducted by influencer Sarthak Sachdeva at several celebrity-owned restaurants, but only Torii allegedly failed the test
Sarthak's video, showing the paneer at Torii turning dark, quickly went viral, sparking a debate among netizens about the authenticity of the paneer served there
The test involves applying iodine to paneer; if it changes color, it suggests the presence of starch, which should not be in real paneer made from milk
To perform the test, take a piece of paneer and wash it properly. Using a dropper, place a few drops of iodine on it. If it turns blue or dark, it indicates the presence of starch in the paneer.