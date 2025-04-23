Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Photo Credit : Netflix

The teaser for Wednesday season 2 has been released, and here's everthing you need to know about the new season.

This season will premiere in two parts, with Part 1 coming out on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3, promising a mix of creepiness, fun, and excitement

The teaser takes viewers back to Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday's little brother, Pugsley, played by Isaac Ordonez, will join her as a new student

Photo Credit : Netflix

The storyline suggests a more significant involvement of Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán

Familiar faces return, such as Enid, Bianca, Uncle Fester, and Tyler,

Photo Credit : Netflix

The new cast members like Joanna Lumley as Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort

Photo Credit : Netflix