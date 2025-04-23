Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

The teaser for Wednesday season 2 has been released, and here's everthing you need to know about the new season.
This season will premiere in two parts, with Part 1 coming out on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3, promising a mix of creepiness, fun, and excitement
The teaser takes viewers back to Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday's little brother, Pugsley, played by Isaac Ordonez, will join her as a new student
The storyline suggests a more significant involvement of Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán
Familiar faces return, such as Enid, Bianca, Uncle Fester, and Tyler,
The new cast members like Joanna Lumley as Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort