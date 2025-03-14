Tamanaah Bhatia To Shraddha Kapoor: Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi

Priyanka, who is shooting for SS Rajamouli's next in Orissa, celebrated the festival of colours with her crew on the sets of the film.
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Holi with friends at Raveena Tandon's residence. Tamanaah's ex beau Vijay Varma was also part of the celebrations.
The power couple shared a loved-up photo as they wished their fans on Holi
Shraddha Kapoor gorged on some customary Gujiyas on Holi.
Aditi Rao Hydari seemed to have had a simple celebration this Holi.
Kartik Aaryan performed the customary pooja a day ahead of the festival.
Away from Mumbai, Sonakshi Sinha shared a few colourful photos as she celebrated Holi on a film set.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate celebration at home with their family.
{{ primary_category.name }}