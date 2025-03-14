Tamanaah Bhatia To Shraddha Kapoor: Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi

WION Web Team
Mar 14, 2025, 10:32 PM

Several Bollywood stars shared glimpses of their Holi celebrations on Friday on social media.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka, who is shooting for SS Rajamouli's next in Orissa, celebrated the festival of colours with her crew on the sets of the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Holi with friends at Raveena Tandon's residence. Tamanaah's ex beau Vijay Varma was also part of the celebrations.

Tamanaah Bhatia also shared a photo with Rasha Thadani from the celebrations.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram

The power couple shared a loved-up photo as they wished their fans on Holi

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor gorged on some customary Gujiyas on Holi.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari seemed to have had a simple celebration this Holi.

Kaartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan performed the customary pooja a day ahead of the festival.

Sonakshi Sinha

Away from Mumbai, Sonakshi Sinha shared a few colourful photos as she celebrated Holi on a film set.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate celebration at home with their family.