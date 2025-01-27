Spiritual Retreat: Celebrities at Maha Kumbh 2025

Anupam Kher

Participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, actor Anupam Kher took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. He shared a video of praying while taking a dip, with the caption, “Took a dip in the Ganga during Maha Kumbh! For the first time in life, I chanted mantras at the place where Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet! Tears started flowing from my eyes while praying. And look at the coincidence! I was overwhelmed similarly exactly a year ago on this day, in Ayodhya, on the day of Pran Pratishtha! Hail Sanatan Dharma!”