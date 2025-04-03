Spine-chilling and gory! Best horror anime series and movies

Mononoke is a notable series, a spin-off from "Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales," featuring a mysterious Medicine Seller who battles supernatural spirits during the Edo and Meiji periods
Hellsing focuses on a secret organization that combats vampires and other supernatural entities, offering a thrilling narrative based on a popular manga series
The series Another follows Kouichi Sakakibara, a student who uncovers dark secrets at his new school, providing a gripping and suspenseful storyline
Tokyo Ghoul presents a futuristic Tokyo where humans and ghouls coexist, centering on Kaneki, a young boy grappling with his identity as a half-ghoul, half-human
Death Note is a critically acclaimed series about Light Yagami, a student who finds a notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone whose name he writes, leading to a complex moral dilemma
The Promised Neverland tells the story of orphaned children who discover a terrifying secret about their world and plan a daring escape from their orphanage
