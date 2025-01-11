Shah Rukh to Aamir: Bollywood Stars Who Have Quit Smoking

Many Bollywood stars have struggled with smoking addiction over the years.

After recognising the harmful effects of smoking, many chose to quit this habit. Check out the list here:

Shah Rukh Khan

Once a chain smoker, Khan revealed in 2024 November that he had stopped the habit. During an event, the actor said, “I want to make special films for the next 10 years. I really want to entertain all of you happily.''

Aamir Khan

Khan has been an avid smoker over the years and it's something he enjoys a lot. During a media interaction, the actor said, “I have given up smoking. It is something I love very much and it’s something I enjoy. It’s the truth, I can’t lie.''

Arjun Rampal

Rampal quit smoking during the Covid-19 pandemic and it was not a cakewalk. “When I wanted to quit, it was the most difficult thing to do — I’d get cranky, irritated and short-tempered. It’s not something that one can overcome easily,” he told Hindustan Times.

Ranbir Kapoor

After years of addiction, Ranbir decided to quit it after his daughter Raha's birth to stay healthy for her. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath, he said, “I started smoking cigarettes, which became a very nasty habit from the age of 17 till last year (2022) when I finally quit. When I became a father, I started feeling very unhealthy."

Hrithik Roshan

In 2020, Roshan declared himself a "non-smoker." Referring to cigarettes as a "virus," he said on X, "If I was Krrish, the first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."