Selena Gomez to All We Imagine As Light: The Biggest Snubs Of 2025 Oscar Nominations
By Shomini Sen
Nicole Kidman's racy film Babygirl made a lot of news and even fetched her a Golden Globe nomination but sadly the film and her performance did not make the cut at Oscars.
Selena Gomez missed out on a supporting actress nomination following her Golden Globe and British Academy Film Award nods for her breakout performance in Emilia Pérez.
How good was Denzel Washington in Gladiator II. The Ridley Scott film was a sequel to the cult Gladiator and while Paul Mescal played the titular character, Washington's Macrinus wowed the audience.
Craig transforms himself to play a gay man in the highly underrated Queer. The actor earned Golden Globe and SAG awards nominations but missed the Oscar bus.
Payal Kapadia's moody film All We Imagine as Light won big at Cannes but was not selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film Category. Most thought it would still fetch a nomination like it did at Globes and BAFTA but the film did not make it to the Oscars nomination list.
Before the awards season began, many pundits predicted that Jolie could win her second Oscar for Maria, portraying the tragic opera soprano Maria Callas. Alas, that was not the case as Jolie did not find any mention on Thursday.
Anderson wowed audiences in 2024 with her performance in The Last Showgirl as Shelly, a 57-year-old Vegas showgirl who hits a crossroads when the French-style revue she's performed in for three decades closes its doors. But sadly her imppecable act did not impress the Oscar jury.
