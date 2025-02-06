Rohit Saraf to Ritwik Sahore: OTT Boys We Can't Wait To See More Of
By: Zeba Khan
Taaruk Raina is the quirky, awkward guy we all wish we knew. In Mismatched, his character rings the right amount of charm and sweetness that is hard to resist. He is not your typical suave hero- he is the one who will make you smile with his shy, endearing nature and suddenly you are rooting for him harder than ever.
Ritwik Sahore’s brooding charm in Highway Love is the definition of “I’m not like other boys.” His character is introspective, passionate, and the kind of guy who’ll leave you hanging on every word. Ritwik has that intense, mysterious appeal that’ll make you want to dive into his world of love and adventure.
Rohit Saraf is the sweet guy who will make you swoon with one just one line “Hello, future wife!” In Mismatched, his character is the perfect mix of charm and heart. Whether he is making you smile with his innocence or melting you with his vulnerable side, Rohit’s got the kind of sweetness that makes you believe in love at first sight.
Kush Jotwani’s character in Dil Dostii Dilemma is the perfect blend of playful and sincere. He’s witty, charming, and just the right amount of mysterious. Whether he’s teasing or getting real about his feelings, Kush’s charm makes you want to binge-watch the whole show just for his moments.
Varun Sood as Prince Bhasin is the guy who will make you laugh and melt at the same time. In Call Me Bae, he nails the perfect mix of charm and emotional depth.
