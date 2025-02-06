Rohit Saraf to Ritwik Sahore: OTT Boys We Can't Wait To See More Of

By: Zeba Khan

Photo Credit : X

These desi chocolate boys of OTT are sweet, swoon worthy and are stealing our hearts with every new project they undertake. This Valentine’s Day, here’s taking a quick look at actors who are giving romance a new meaning this year.

Photo Credit : X

Taaruk Raina - Mismatched

Taaruk Raina is the quirky, awkward guy we all wish we knew. In Mismatched, his character rings the right amount of charm and sweetness that is hard to resist. He is not your typical suave hero- he is the one who will make you smile with his shy, endearing nature and suddenly you are rooting for him harder than ever.

Photo Credit : X

Ritwik Sahore - Highway Love

Ritwik Sahore’s brooding charm in Highway Love is the definition of “I’m not like other boys.” His character is introspective, passionate, and the kind of guy who’ll leave you hanging on every word. Ritwik has that intense, mysterious appeal that’ll make you want to dive into his world of love and adventure.

Photo Credit : X

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf is the sweet guy who will make you swoon with one just one line “Hello, future wife!” In Mismatched, his character is the perfect mix of charm and heart. Whether he is making you smile with his innocence or melting you with his vulnerable side, Rohit’s got the kind of sweetness that makes you believe in love at first sight.

Photo Credit : X

Kush Jotwani – Dil Dostii Dilemma

Kush Jotwani’s character in Dil Dostii Dilemma is the perfect blend of playful and sincere. He’s witty, charming, and just the right amount of mysterious. Whether he’s teasing or getting real about his feelings, Kush’s charm makes you want to binge-watch the whole show just for his moments.

Photo Credit : X

Varun Sood - Call Me Bae

Varun Sood as Prince Bhasin is the guy who will make you laugh and melt at the same time. In Call Me Bae, he nails the perfect mix of charm and emotional depth.

Photo Credit : X

These boys have redefined the chocolate boy image, mixing sweetness, charm, and a dash of mystery. Whether they’re awkward, bold, or brooding, they’ve got the perfect recipe for stealing hearts.