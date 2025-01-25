Oscars: Iconic sci-fi movies that missed Best Picture recognition

The movie is set in a dystopian future where children are conceived using eugenics and genetic selection. Directed by Andrew Niccol the film stars Ethan Hawke as a conman who finds the main suspect in a murder investigation.
The movie follows Roy Neary, whose life is altered forever after an encounter with a UFO. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, and Melinda Dillon play the lead roles in the film.
The movie is set in the far future and follows police officer Rick Deckard who is tasked with hunting down a group of dangerous androids. Directed by Ridley Scott the film features Harrison Ford in one of his most iconic roles.
The movie is about two astronauts who have been tasked with finding the origins of an alien monolith. This visual spectacle is directed by Stanley Kubrick and is widely considered to be one of the greatest Science fiction movies of all time.
The movie is set in a dystopian future where humanity's over-indulgence has created a society that thrives on excess. Directed by Terry Gilliam the movie is considered to path-breaking in the genre.
The movie is set in a dystopian future where humanity has been infertile for two decades and civilization is on the brink of collapse. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón the film features Clive Owen in the lead.
Helmed by The Wachowskis, this sci-fi action movie follows a young hacker called Neo played by Keanu Reeves, who discovers that he lives in a computer simulation.
