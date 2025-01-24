Oscars 2025: Your guide to viewing this year's contenders online

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the fifth instalment in the Alien franchise breathed new life into the iconic franchise and got nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2025 Academy Awards. You can stream the movie on Disney+ Hotstar.
Directed by Kelsey Mann, the sequel to the beloved 2015 was a critical and commercial hit, grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. The movie is nominated for Best Animated Film at the 2025 Oscars Awards. You can watch the movie on Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Directed by Coralie Fargeat, this intense body horror movie was a critical and commercial hit and ended up with an impressive five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. You can watch the movie on MUBI.
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, this political drama film is set during the 2022–2023 protests in Iran. The movie has won multiple awards and is in the running for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 2025 Oscars. You can watch the movie on AppleTV.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the epic conclusion to the first book in author Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi series was a critical and commercial success. The movie has five nominations for this year's Academy Awards including Best Picture. You can watch the movie on Jio Cinema.
Directed by Nick Park Merlin and Crossingham, the latest instalment in the iconic franchise was a critical hit and has been nominated for multiple awards including Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards. You can watch the movie on Netflix.
Directed by Wes Ball, the fourth instalment in the franchise follows the last of humanity trying to survive in a world ruled by apes. The movie has been nominated at the 97th Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. You can watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar.
