One and Done: Short-lived TV series that became cult hits
Six shows that only lasted a season but went on to become beloved cult classics.
These one-season wonders eventually found an audience, built loyal fanbases, and earned critical praise, cementing their status as cult hits
This coming-of-age comedy-drama was cancelled due to low ratings and poor network promotion but remains a fan favorite and is often listed as a show cancelled too soon
A fantasy show about a woman who can talk to animal figures, it was praised for its clever writing but was cancelled after one season due to low ratings
Set in the future and featuring a detective paired with a combat android, it received mixed initial reviews but gained a loyal fanbase for its themes and world-building
This high school drama was critically acclaimed and was the first show to have a fan campaign to prevent its cancellation, but it ended after one season when the lead actress chose not to return
Created by Aaron Sorkin, the show was overshadowed by the similar-premise sitcom 30 Rock, leading to its cancellation despite a strong cast and writing
This Sci-fi western was cancelled after airing 11 of 14 episodes, with fans blaming the studio for its poor ratings due to out-of-order episode airing and mis-marketing
