One and Done: Short-lived TV series that became cult hits

Six shows that only lasted a season but went on to become beloved cult classics.

These one-season wonders eventually found an audience, built loyal fanbases, and earned critical praise, cementing their status as cult hits

Freaks and Geeks

This coming-of-age comedy-drama was cancelled due to low ratings and poor network promotion but remains a fan favorite and is often listed as a show cancelled too soon

Wonderfalls

A fantasy show about a woman who can talk to animal figures, it was praised for its clever writing but was cancelled after one season due to low ratings

Almost Human

Set in the future and featuring a detective paired with a combat android, it received mixed initial reviews but gained a loyal fanbase for its themes and world-building

My So-Called Life

This high school drama was critically acclaimed and was the first show to have a fan campaign to prevent its cancellation, but it ended after one season when the lead actress chose not to return

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

Created by Aaron Sorkin, the show was overshadowed by the similar-premise sitcom 30 Rock, leading to its cancellation despite a strong cast and writing

Firefly

This Sci-fi western was cancelled after airing 11 of 14 episodes, with fans blaming the studio for its poor ratings due to out-of-order episode airing and mis-marketing

