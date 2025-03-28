Not all reboots suck: 5 TV show reboots that are better
We take a look at five TV reboots of movies and shows that have surpassed the originals, breathing new life into their franchises
Battlestar Galactica (1978) introduced a great premise but suffered from high costs and legal battles. It was cancelled after one season despite its potential.
The 2004 reboot transformed the series into a gripping space thriller, exploring war, AI, and survival. It ran for four acclaimed seasons and spawned spin-offs.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) flopped due to studio interference, altering Joss Whedon’s dark, witty vision and turning it into a forgettable horror-comedy.
The 1997 TV reboot brought Whedon’s vision to life, becoming a massive hit with seven seasons, spin-offs, and a dedicated worldwide fan base.
12 Monkeys (1995) was a critically acclaimed film about time travel and a deadly virus. Many feared a TV reboot would tarnish its legacy.
Surprisingly, the 2015 TV series expanded the film’s lore, deepened its characters, and ran for four seasons, earning widespread praise.
The show was a cultural phenomenon, inspiring generations of sci-fi fans. When The Next Generation was announced, expectations were high.
The 1987 reboot lived up to the hype, introducing new characters and deeper themes while staying true to the spirit of the original.
The show was known for its campy tone and simplistic storytelling, making it feel outdated compared to modern sci-fi.
The 2018 reboot took a darker, more mature approach with impressive visuals and complex characters, making it a worthy successor.
