Not all reboots suck: 5 TV show reboots that are better

We take a look at five TV reboots of movies and shows that have surpassed the originals, breathing new life into their franchises

Achu Krishnan
Mar 28, 2025, 06:02 PM
Photo Credit : WION Web Team

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica (1978) introduced a great premise but suffered from high costs and legal battles. It was cancelled after one season despite its potential.

Photo Credit : X/UniversalPictures

The Reboot

The 2004 reboot transformed the series into a gripping space thriller, exploring war, AI, and survival. It ran for four acclaimed seasons and spawned spin-offs.

Photo Credit : X/UniversalPictures

Buffy the Vampire Slayer(1992)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) flopped due to studio interference, altering Joss Whedon’s dark, witty vision and turning it into a forgettable horror-comedy.

Photo Credit : X/Disney

The Reboot

The 1997 TV reboot brought Whedon’s vision to life, becoming a massive hit with seven seasons, spin-offs, and a dedicated worldwide fan base.

Photo Credit : X/Disneyplus

12 Monkeys(1995)

12 Monkeys (1995) was a critically acclaimed film about time travel and a deadly virus. Many feared a TV reboot would tarnish its legacy.

Photo Credit : X/UniversalPictures

The Reboot

Surprisingly, the 2015 TV series expanded the film’s lore, deepened its characters, and ran for four seasons, earning widespread praise.

Photo Credit : X/UniversalPictures

Star Trek(1966)

The show was a cultural phenomenon, inspiring generations of sci-fi fans. When The Next Generation was announced, expectations were high.

Photo Credit : X/ParamountPics

The Reboot

The 1987 reboot lived up to the hype, introducing new characters and deeper themes while staying true to the spirit of the original.

Photo Credit : X/ParamountPlus

Lost in Space(1965)

The show was known for its campy tone and simplistic storytelling, making it feel outdated compared to modern sci-fi.

Photo Credit : X/ParamountPics

The Reboot

The 2018 reboot took a darker, more mature approach with impressive visuals and complex characters, making it a worthy successor.

Photo Credit : X/Netflix