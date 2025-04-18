Netflix's You season 5: Release date, plot, synopsis and more!

In the first and final season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will return to his city, New York, where everything began in season 1. However, this time he will return with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).
The fifth and final season of You is set to premiere on Netflix on April 24, 2025.
The story begins in New York, where he meets and falls for Guinevere Beck, an aspiring writer. However, he ends up taking her life and moves to Los Angeles.
In the second season, Goldberg meets Love Quinn and discovers that she's an avid and obsessive lover, who accepts him knowing a few dark secrets of his life.
In the third season, Joe and Love are married and are parents to a baby boy, Henry. Living a suffocating life in a plush area of San Francisco, Joe soon makes his way out of the city after killing Quinn.
In Season 4, Joe takes a flight across the pond to London with the new personality of Jonathan Moore, who is an English professor. While being blackmailed by the killer, he falls in love with another woman named Kate.