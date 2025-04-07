Loved When Life Gives You Tangerines? Here Are Other Shows You Need to Watch on OTT

Set in a span of 50 years, the series revolves around Oh Aesun and Yang Gwansik's endearing love story from childhood to lifelong partner as they together crosses the every obstacle of their life.
Written by Lim Sang-choon, who also wrote When Life Gives You Tangerines, this drama centers around a single mother who moves to a small town and starts a business. There, she meets a local police officer, and the two gradually develop a deep bond.
Based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel, Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean family who emigrate to Japan. The show beautifully captures their struggles, resilience, and dreams across different eras and cultural landscapes.
Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho and Lee Sang-yi, the show revolves around an accomplished dentist from Seoul, who settles in a seaside village. After starting her own dental clinic, she meets Hong Du-sik, and the two slowly fall in love.
Set in the 1990s, this coming-of-age story tells the lovestory of five character spanning across decades. The show stars Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung.
{{ primary_category.name }}