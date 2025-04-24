Love Alice in Borderland? These 7 Web Series Will Blow Your Mind

Alice in Borderland is brilliant at suspense, confusing mind-games and character drama. You can check out these 7 web series if you are keen about some edge-of-the-seat suspense similar to the above.
If you haven't seen it yet, you really should - the global phenomenon. A bunch of financially destitute people are brought to the game where they have to compete against each other in life and death, lethal versions of children's games, all for a cash prize that could make them rich.
Eight people dealing with their financial woes have fallen prey to a strange game show in a building with several levels. The more they live, the more they make, but within that, the price of ordinary things makes it very expensive, creating lots of psychological drama and alliances.
When monstrous creatures start appearing and turning humans into grotesque beings, a bunch of apartment residents needs to work together in survival. This is horror and action with great work on the characters packed tightly into claustrophobic surroundings.
A school is under zombie attack, leaving the students in it to fight their way out through this terrifying new world. Expect high-octane survival action intercut with emotional storylines as they face both the undead and their own fears.
The story revolves around an innocent college-going girl who suddenly finds herself trapped in a ruthless tournament to which participants were to enter with deceiving and outsmarting others to win cash prizes that could change their established lives. It brings thrilling psychology through manipulation and trust.
In a small Texas town, graduating high school seniors participate in a dangerous annual competition called Panic, in which a winner receives enough money to change his or her life. However, this year, the games are increasingly deadly, and the stakes are higher than ever.
In this dystopic future where the majority of humans live in utter poverty, a chance goes to make it into the Offshore every year to 20-year-olds, whereby after throwing a series of rigorous and usually deadly trials known as "The Process" at them, only 3% would be able to pass and thus be allowed the privilege of moving to the rich, privileged "Offshore."