Like The Diplomat? 6 Films That You Should Watch
Baby (Jio hotstar)
Starring Akshay Kumar, this Indian spy thriller will keep you gripped with its intense plot. To prevent India from a major terrorist attack, the team of the Indian intelligence system, led by Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay), carries out a secret mission overseas.
A Wednesday (Prime video)
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this gripping drama will keep you hooked from the first to the last frame. Starring two acting powerhouses, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie revolves around a bomb threat from an unknown man, whom the police are investigating.
Madras Cafe (Netflix)
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the political-action thriller starring John Abraham is set in the late 1980s and 1990s when India intervened in the Sri Lankan civil war. The movie revolves around an Indian soldier who has been sent to Sri Lanka for a secret RAW mission.
Holiday: A soldier is never-off duty (Prime video)
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie stars Akshay as an Indian army soldier, who is back home for a holiday during which he hunts down a terrorist gang and sleeper cells across the country.
Romeo Akbar Walter (Apple TV)
Starring John Abraham, this spy-thriller centres on a banker who goes undercover as an agent for an operation in Pakistan. The movie is inspired by the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik
Like The Diplomat? 6 Films That You Should Watch
Baby (Jio hotstar)
Starring Akshay Kumar, this Indian spy thriller will keep you gripped with its intense plot. To prevent India from a major terrorist attack, the team of the Indian intelligence system, led by Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay), carries out a secret mission overseas.
A Wednesday (Prime video)
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this gripping drama will keep you hooked from the first to the last frame. Starring two acting powerhouses, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie revolves around a bomb threat from an unknown man, whom the police are investigating.
Madras Cafe (Netflix)
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the political-action thriller starring John Abraham is set in the late 1980s and 1990s when India intervened in the Sri Lankan civil war. The movie revolves around an Indian soldier who has been sent to Sri Lanka for a secret RAW mission.
Holiday: A soldier is never-off duty (Prime video)
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie stars Akshay as an Indian army soldier, who is back home for a holiday during which he hunts down a terrorist gang and sleeper cells across the country.
Romeo Akbar Walter (Apple TV)
Starring John Abraham, this spy-thriller centres on a banker who goes undercover as an agent for an operation in Pakistan. The movie is inspired by the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik