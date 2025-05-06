K-Drama Alert: 7 Must-Watch Series on Netflix

Here are 7 K- K-dramas that you can watch on Netflix.
This romantic drama tells about the South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer. It is an intriguing mix of romance, comedy, and drama, with compelling characters and a very unique plot.
The Lonely and Great God is a fantasy romance about a 900-year-old immortal Goblin who desires to end his existence by finding the woman who can pull a sword lodged in his chest, literally and metaphorically way of releasing him from all suffering. The beautiful cinematography, complex plot, and unforgettable characters have granted this name to cherished K-drama.
Global Phenomenon This thriller follows a group of desperate individuals from the so-called "lower classes" who are invited to participate in deadly children's games for an enormous cash prize. This series keeps you on the edge of your seat and asks others to think about social views, including subjects like desperation and social inequality.
Set in the late 1990s, this nostalgic coming-of-age drama follows the dreams, friendships, and love lives of a group of young adults amidst the backdrop of the IMF crisis in South Korea. It's a heartwarming and bittersweet story with relatable characters and a focus on youthful passion.
This action-packed thriller centers on a young woman who goes undercover in the police force to avenge her father's death. Driven by a thirst for revenge, she navigates a dangerous world of crime and betrayal. It's a gripping series with intense fight sequences and a compelling female lead.
This charming romantic comedy features a woman who goes on a blind date in place of her friend, only to discover that her date is her company's CEO. Expect hilarious misunderstandings, delightful chemistry between the leads, and a lighthearted storyline.
The storyline revolves around Park Sae-ro-yi, who, having served as an ex-convict, ventures into opening a restaurant in the colourful Itaewon district of Seoul as a means to take revenge on a powerful CEO who caused his father's death: a tale of resilience, ambition, and standing up for one's beliefs.