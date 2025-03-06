International Women’s Day: 7 Audiobooks & Podcasts You Must Listen To
By: Zeba Khan
This International Women’s Day, here’s taking a moment to celebrate the extraordinary women who have broken barriers and reshaped the world in their own powerful ways. From Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan and leading digital creator Prajakta Koli to acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and financial expert Monika Halan, these women have made an undeniable impact across industries.
These seven audiobooks listed below are authored by or featuring remarkable women who have carved their own paths and left a mark. Listen to them on Audible:
Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into the world of audio storytelling as the voice of Helen Black, aka Black Widow, in this gripping Hindi Audible Original. With themes of loss, redemption, and unbreakable hope, this series is perfect for an International Women’s Day binge.
In this series, you will meet Meenu, a fierce and rebellious woman played by the talented Prajakta Koli, as she pushes boundaries while training as a lifesaver at Sydney's Coogee beach. Alongside her childhood best friend Devan and her wild twin brother Rahul, Meenu faces challenges that not only test their courage but also their bonds.
Rani Jindan Kaur’s story is a lesson in courage, resilience, and defiance. Born into modest beginnings, she rose to become Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s last queen and later, the fierce regent fighting to protect her son’s throne from British annexation. She shattered norms, cast aside the veil, and led her warriors into battle, proving that strength isn’t confined to men. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s gripping audiobook brings this fearless queen to life.
Rujuta Diwekar changed the way we look at food and created an essential guide tailored for women at every stage of life. From puberty to menopause—and all the real-life challenges in between—she breaks down how food, exercise, sleep, and relationships shape our well-being.
Mel Robbins hands you the key to breaking free from the need to control, please, or manage everyone around you. She shares stories, science-backed insights, and expert advice to help you refocus on what truly matters: your happiness, your goals, and your life. If you're ready to stop overthinking, stop comparing, and start living unapologetically, this audiobook is your ultimate guide to self-empowerment.
No matter how much we earn, the constant juggle between bills, savings, and future security never really stops—especially while managing careers, families, and personal goals all at once. In this audiobook, India’s most trusted financial planner, Monika Halan, cuts through the jargon to offer a smart, practical system to make your money work for you.
It is the inspiring story of Arundhati Bhattacharya, a woman who rose from humble beginnings in small-town India to become the chairperson of India's largest bank, State Bank of India. Despite the challenges of a male-dominated industry, a demanding career, and balancing family life, Arundhati never gave up on her dreams. The audiobook offers a motivating look at her incredible journey, filled with resilience and unwavering determination.
