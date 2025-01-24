Iconic Hollywood stars with multiple Oscar hosting stints

The actor has hosted the Oscars three times. The 72nd Academy Awards in 2001, The 75th in 2003 and for the third time at the 82nd award show in 2010 when he co-hosted with Alec Baldwin.
The Hollywood icon had hosted the Academy Awards three times. The first was at the 28th Academy Awards followed by the 29th and 31st. The last of which accidentally ended 20 minutes early due to a mix-up.
The late-night talk show host has taken centre stage at the prestigious awards show four times: In 2017, 2018, 2023 and finally in 2024.
The comedian-turned-actress has hosted the Academy Awards four times: In 1994, 1996, 1999, and 2002. She has also made history by being the first Black woman to host the show solo.
The legendary actor has hosted the Academy Awards four times: In 958, 1964, 1972 and 1985. He is also the first to co-host the show with an animated character - Donald Duck
Johnny Carson is often considered the king of late-night talk shows and hosted the Academy Awards five times: In 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1984.
The comedian-turned-actor has hosted the Academy Awards an impressive nine times. He first hosted the 62nd in 1990 and would go on to host the show in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2012.
Last but certainly not least, the iconic comedian Bob Hope has hosted the Academy Awards a whopping 19 times, a record that won't be broken anytime soon. He hosted in 1940-1943, 1945, 1946, 1953, 1955, 1958, 1959-1962, 1965-1968, 1975 and 1978.
