Hidden Struggles: 7 Celebrities With Disabilities

Roshan, Bollywood's heartthrob, had stuggled with stammering as a child. However, he overcame his problem through voice exercises.
The Stranger Things actor is deaf in one ear. She revealed to Variety that she was born with partial hearing loss, which eventually faded away.
Depp has been battling eyesight issues since birth. He revealed to Rolling Stone that he's blind in one eye.
The actor struggled with dyslexia during his childhood, a disorder that affects reading and writing abilities.
The pop icon has Tourette's Syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive movements.
The Grammy-winning musician struggled with epilepsy for many years, a neurological condition that causes recurrent seizures.
The Indian actor, known for his role in Baahubali, revealed that he's completely blind in his right eye and can only see from his left one.
{{ primary_category.name }}