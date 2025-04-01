Hidden Struggles: 7 Celebrities With Disabilities

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 01, 2025, 06:25 PM

Hrithik Roshan

Roshan, Bollywood's heartthrob, had stuggled with stammering as a child. However, he overcame his problem through voice exercises.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actor is deaf in one ear. She revealed to Variety that she was born with partial hearing loss, which eventually faded away.

Johnny Depp

Depp has been battling eyesight issues since birth. He revealed to Rolling Stone that he's blind in one eye.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor struggled with dyslexia during his childhood, a disorder that affects reading and writing abilities.

Billie Eilish

The pop icon has Tourette's Syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive movements.

Elton John

The Grammy-winning musician struggled with epilepsy for many years, a neurological condition that causes recurrent seizures.

Rana Daggubati

The Indian actor, known for his role in Baahubali, revealed that he's completely blind in his right eye and can only see from his left one.