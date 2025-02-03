Grammys 2025: Best, Worst And Shocking Looks From Red Carpet
By: Zeba Khan
Chappell Roan came dressed in an artsy Jean Paul Gaultier which was overdramatic, colourful and looked like straight out of a painting. The singer complemented the aesthetics of the dress with maximalist makeup that looked on-point. This was one of the best looks of Grammys this year.
Sabrina looked like a real-life princess in a custom JW Anderson gown. She won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet beating Taylor Swift for the award at this year's Grammys. She celebrated her win with a performance of "Espresso" & "Please Please Please".
Cardi looked fabulous in this Roberto Cavalli spring 2025 outfit by Fausto Puglisi. She kept it toned down for this year's Grammys and we wonder why. Was LA wildfires one of the reasons why Cardi B who is usually her exuberant self, kept it down?
We didn't like Taylor Swift's outfit of choice. It was very underwhelming for a star of her stature who usually is dressed super stylish for every public event. She wore a bright red sparkling mini dress with jewellery on her thigh. The hanging chain on her thigh had the initials "T" on them.
Shaboozey did not look the part at this year's Grammys as he came dressed in a weird silver-grey shiny coat with a scarf like thing wrapped around him. The scarf looked poor in taste and the whole outfit was possibly one of the worst we saw at this awards ceremony.
Jaden Smith came dressed in a white shirt and a classic black suit but what caught everyone’s attention was the headpiece he wore with it – a castle. A black colour castle adorned his head with only his eyes and a little portion of his mouth being visible. We didn't get it -- was it a message for the LA wildfires victims who lost their homes?
Billie Eilish was possibly the worst dressed by her own standards. After giving us stunning looks year after year at the Grammy Awards, this year, she wore a simple black and white shirt and trouser piece that had no style and no game.
Miley Cyrus looked like a siren in a black latex floor-length dress that had cutouts at her midriff. Her fit body with abs showed through the gap in the dress and it was one of the hottest ensembles of the night, if you ask us!
We're not sure what Lady Gaga was thinking when she decided to wear this garbage dumpster polythene bag-lookalike as a dress for Grammy Awards 2025. We thought she didn't put any effort for the night.
Kanye West looked average with little to no effort he put in dressing in a plain black tee and pants but his wife Bianca Censori stole the limelight in her nude dress. She came dressed in a fur coat which she took off for the cameras and exposed her naked dress which covered nothing. We think it was really the worst thing we saw this Grammys.
