Golden Globes 2025: When and Where To Watch the Ceremony in India?

Indian viewers can watch the awards show live on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2025, from 5:30 AM IST onwards
The awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the prestigious gala.
Golden Globe Awards 2025 will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on CBS in the US. Viewers can watch the awards on Paramount+.
Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes will include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, and Brandi Carlile among others.
