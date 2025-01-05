Golden Globes 2025: When and Where To Watch the Ceremony in India?

The 2025 Golden Globes is just a few hours away. As the world gears to watch one of the most prestigious award shows of the year, here we have compiled all the key details of the ceremony:

How can I watch the ceremony in India?

Indian viewers can watch the awards show live on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2025, from 5:30 AM IST onwards

Venue of the show!

The awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the prestigious gala.

Where the whole world can watch?

Golden Globe Awards 2025 will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on CBS in the US. Viewers can watch the awards on Paramount+.

Who is presenting?

Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes will include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, and Brandi Carlile among others.